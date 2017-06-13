Two killed in fiery, head-on collision on SR-52 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two killed in fiery, head-on collision on SR-52

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A fiery crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Route 52 in the Clairemont area left two motorists dead early Tuesday authorities said.

The collision in the westbound lanes near Regents Road was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. One of the vehicles, a pickup truck, caught fire in the lanes and the other ended up in the brush, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The entire westbound highway was blocked following the crash, but the lanes were reopened around 3 a.m., according to Caltrans.

