Motorcyclist killed in crash after tire pops on I-805 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist killed in crash after tire pops on I-805

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 805 in Normal Heights left one person dead, authorities said Tuesday.

A caller told the California Highway Patrol a tire blew out on a speeding motorcycle in the northbound lanes near Adams Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Monday, and the bike then hit a vehicle. The rider was seen lying in the roadway shortly afterward.

The crash left the northbound lanes blocked for a time. Two were cleared shortly before 12:30 a.m. and the remainder of the freeway was reopened around 1:20 a.m., according to Caltrans. 

