Medical helicopter called in for fatal crash on SR-67

Medical helicopter called in for fatal crash on SR-67

POWAY (KUSI) — A motorist was fatally injured this morning in a crash in the Poway area. 

A sedan and a work truck collided on westbound Scripps Poway Parkway near state Route 67 around 8:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Westbound Scripps Poway Parkway was shut down so a medical helicopter could land, according to the CHP. A SigAlert was issued. 

The crash was the latest in a series of apparently unrelated traffic fatalities around San Diego County.

Around 3:30 a.m., a driver was killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree off eastbound Camino Del Norte near Camino San Bernardo in 4S Ranch. About three hours earlier, a fiery head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on state Route 52 in the Clairemont area left both driver dead, according to the CHP.

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes Monday night — one on Interstate 805 in Normal Heights around 11:15 p.m. and the other near the intersection of Friars and Mission Center roads shortly before 6:30 p.m., authorities said.

