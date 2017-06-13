Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Navy man at Horton Plaza mall

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An arrest was made Monday in connection to a shooting at Horton Plaza mall over the weekend that left an active-duty Navy sailor dead and his cousin seriously injured, authorities said Tuesday.

Parolee Arrow Morris, 39, was arrested in Serra Mesa around 6 p.m. Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting death of active-duty Navy sailor James Celani, 43, outside the Mad House Comedy Club Saturday night, San Diego Police Lt. Mike Holden said. Celani's 29-year-old cousin from Riverside suffered a minor gunshot wound to the leg and was expected to survive.

Celani was a career military aviator assigned to headquarters staff at Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado.

A homicide investigation over the weekend led authorities to Morris. Morris was believed to have been outside of the comedy club Saturday night arguing with a woman before taking her purse and walking away, Holden said. While walking away, Morris encountered Celani and his cousin on the seventh floor of Horton Plaza Mall and "without provocation, shot both victims."

Officers arrived to find the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Holden said. Both were transported to UCSD Medical Center. Despite lifesaving measures, Celani was pronounced dead from bullet wounds to his chest.

Police had identified a second suspect but his name was withheld as his involvement in the shooting was investigated. The suspect had not been arrested.

The motive for the shooting was unclear. Morris was booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of murder and attempted murder, robbery, dissuading a witness and violating parole.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.