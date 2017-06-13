Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Navy man at Horton Plaza mall

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said before a Senate committee Tuesday allegations that he colluded or was aware of any collusion with Russian officials during the 2016 election were false.More>>
An arrest was made Monday in connection to a shooting at Horton Plaza mall over the weekend that left an active-duty Navy sailor dead and his cousin seriously injured, authorities said Tuesday.More>>
A motorist was fatally injured this morning in a crash in the Poway area.More>>
While in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, Mayor Faulconer said the City Council rejected the special election for the wrong reasons and was ignoring the will of the people.More>>
The City Council is scheduled today to try to attempt to override Mayor Kevin Faulconer's action last week to restore $5 million in
special election funding to the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
An underage DUI suspect allegedly abandoned her car Tuesday after it became submerged in the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad and was arrested nearby shortly afterward.More>>
A crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 805 in Normal Heights left one person dead, authorities said Tuesday.More>>
A 52-year-old man already jailed on unrelated drug charges was re-arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago.More>>
A Poway couple who were arrested after more than 170 Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs were found in filthy conditions in their home and other locations pleaded guilty Monday to a pair of felony animal abuse charges.More>>
Carlsbad Police arrested a Carlsbad man hiding in the attic of a home who is responsible for breaking into multiple Carlsbad houses.More>>
