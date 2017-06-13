Thieves tie up, rob residents in Teralta

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An investigation was underway Tuesday into a home invasion robbery in the Teralta neighborhood in which two residents were tied up while thieves ransacked their house, police said.

The suspects knocked on the door to the victims' home in the 4100 block of 43rd Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday and rushed inside once they answered, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

Buttle said the suspects tied up the victims and ransacked the house, but it was unclear what was taken.

A detailed description of the robbers was not immediately available, but police said they were 20 to 40 years old and dressed in black clothing.