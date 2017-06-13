Thieves tie up, rob residents in Teralta

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Fire crews were battling a 50 acre brush fire Tuesday in the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton.More>>
The City Council is scheduled today to try to attempt to override Mayor Kevin Faulconer's action last week to restore $5 million in
special election funding to the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Twenty-one wounded veterans will be taking on a new challenge, sailing, right here in the waters of San Diego, June 13-15, 2017. They won't just be going for a boat ride, these men and women will be participating in an intense three-day course to learn how to sail on their own, despite their injuries.
The Warrior Sailing Program, free for participants, is a partnership of the Armed Forces YMCA and San Diego Yacht Club.More>>
A fiery crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Route 52 in the Clairemont area left two motorists dead early Tuesday authorities said.More>>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said before a Senate committee Tuesday allegations that he colluded or was aware of any collusion with Russian officials during the 2016 election were false.More>>
Bank of America will pay nearly $2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging it violated state law by failing to timely disclose its automatic recording of phone calls with members of the public, San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis announced Tuesday.More>>
An investigation was underway Tuesday into a home invasion robbery in the Teralta neighborhood in which two residents were tied up while thieves ransacked their house, police said.More>>
An underage DUI suspect allegedly abandoned her car Tuesday after it became submerged in the Agua Hedionda Lagoon in Carlsbad and was arrested nearby shortly afterward.More>>
A crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate 805 in Normal Heights left one person dead, authorities said Tuesday.More>>
A 52-year-old man already jailed on unrelated drug charges was re-arrested Monday on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago.More>>
