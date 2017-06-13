Crews battling 50 acre brush fire on base of Camp Pendleton

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Fire crews were battling a 50 acre brush fire Tuesday in the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton.

According to base firefighting officials, the blaze, which initially was reported to be in northern Oceanside, has caused no reported structural damages or injuries.

Douglas Drive is closed from North River Road to Vandegrift due to the fire.

No evacuations in place at this time.

Vegetation fire near golf course on Camp Pen is currently at 50 acres. No containment information at this time. pic.twitter.com/oS7Dalo7XI — Camp Pendleton 75 (@MCIWPendletonCA) June 13, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.