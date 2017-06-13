Crews battling 50 acre brush fire on base of Camp Pendleton - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Crews battling 50 acre brush fire on base of Camp Pendleton

Posted: Updated:
Crews battling 50 acre brush fire on base of Camp Pendleton (Twitter/@MCIWPendletonCA) Crews battling 50 acre brush fire on base of Camp Pendleton (Twitter/@MCIWPendletonCA)

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Fire crews were battling a 50 acre brush fire Tuesday in the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton.

According to base firefighting officials, the blaze, which initially was reported to be in northern Oceanside, has caused no reported structural damages or injuries.

Douglas Drive is closed from North River Road to Vandegrift due to the fire.

No evacuations in place at this time.  

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.