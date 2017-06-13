City council needs 6 votes to override Mayor Faulconer's veto

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Make no mistake, this is about politics. The mayor stripped money from three of the majority Democrat districts in his veto and the council will now attempt to restore those funds by overriding the veto.

But going into the session, they don't have the six votes necessary to override.

It began when the Republican mayor put money in the budget to fund the election.

The Democrat council took it out of the budget.

The mayor restored the funds.

The council countered by killing a special election for the Convention Center, despite the mayor saying its vital for the city and our economy.

If the council does not override the mayor's veto, the budget as vetoed becomes the adopted budget, meaning the money is still there should the council decide next Monday to put SoccerCity on the ballot sometime this year.

But Convention Center expansion is dead. Council President Myrtle Cole said let's get this done in 2018.

"I'm willing to work with everyone. Unions, everyone," she said.

The Republicans blame labor unions for pressuring Democrats to kill the expansion because it doesn't have a project labor agreement requiring union-only workers.

"Labor is going to make a huge push that anything with the expansion of the Convention Center has to be done with union labor only," said Councilmember Scott Sherman.

Councilmember Chris Ward said the land needed for expansion, now under lease to a private developer, could have been secured last year by the mayor and he could have put expansion on the ballot last November.

"Two opportunities blown last year and they're trying to sneak through a shady proposal in a special election context and we weren't having it," Ward said.

Ward said early on there were efforts to craft a deal, but the details got in the way. And then, there's the money.

"It didn't get there. We're at the decision point today and ultimately, I am not going to spend $5 million of public money for a measure that is doomed to fail," Ward said.

Were the council to get six votes to override the veto, that $5 million would disappear from the budget. No funds, no election.

As for SoccerCity, the council will take up that issue next Monday.

"What we also learned yesterday is we can have a special election on Novermber the 8th and that's totally okay. So the SoccerCity team will go to the council on Monday next week," said Nick Stone of FS Investors, the group behind SoccerCity.

Sherman said there's precedent for asking a judge to order an election this year.

"There's a supreme court case saying you can't delay an initiative with the intent of giving it a defacto veto and that was done yesterday," Sherman said.

"If you move the vote to 2018, it's incredibly cynical. It's a choice between no and no, a pre-ordained choice. That's not a vote," Stone said.

You've heard the talk about Measure L requiring SoccerCity to be on a general election ballot, which would be 2018.

The city charter said the council does have the option to call a special election at any time.