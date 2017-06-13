Driver killed in 4S Ranch identified as Israel Robles of Chula V - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver killed in 4S Ranch identified as Israel Robles of Chula Vista

4S RANCH (KUSI) — A 33-year-old motorist was killed early Tuesday in a car crash on a North County road.

A passerby found Israel Robles of Chula Vista mortally injured in his crumpled 2005 Volkswagen Jetta alongside Camino del Norte in 4S Ranch at about 3:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and county Medical Examiner's Office.

The Jetta had veered off the eastbound side of the street for unknown reasons and smashed into a tree, the CHP reported. It was unclear exactly when the crash occurred.

Medics took Robles to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was pronounced dead.

