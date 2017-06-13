SoccerCity developers holding final town hall meeting before Monday vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Tuesday was the final SoccerCity meeting, allowing San Diegans to hear as much information as possible before the project goes for a council vote on Monday.
The group is holding public informational meetings on the following dates:
June 5, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Town and Country Resort
500 Hotel Circle, North / San Diego, CA 92108
(validated parking off of Fashion Valley Road)
June 6, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation
404 Euclid Ave.,
San Diego, CA 92114
June 8, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Caesar Chavez Continuing Education Center
1901 Main St.,
San Diego, CA 92113
June 12, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Carmel Mountain Ranch / Sabre Springs Recreation Center
10152 Rancho Carmel Dr.,
San Diego, CA 92128
June 13, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
University City Library
4155 Governor Dr.,
San Diego, CA 92122
4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
