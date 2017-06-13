SoccerCity developers holding final town hall meeting before Mon - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SoccerCity developers holding final town hall meeting before Monday vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Tuesday was the final SoccerCity meeting, allowing San Diegans to hear as much information as possible before the project goes for a council vote on Monday.

The group is holding public informational meetings on the following dates: 

June 5, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Town and Country Resort

500 Hotel Circle, North / San Diego, CA 92108

(validated parking off of Fashion Valley Road)

June 6, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation

404 Euclid Ave.,

San Diego, CA 92114

June 8, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Caesar Chavez Continuing Education Center

1901 Main St.,

San Diego, CA 92113

June 12, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Carmel Mountain Ranch / Sabre Springs Recreation Center

10152 Rancho Carmel Dr.,

San Diego, CA 92128

June 13, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. 

University City Library

4155 Governor Dr.,

San Diego, CA 92122

