Massive fire engulfs 27-story apartment building in London, caus - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Massive fire engulfs 27-story apartment building in London, cause under investigation

LONDON (KUSI) — 9:12 p.m. — As dawn broke in London, the flames were beginning to die down in the 27-story apartment building, as firefighters continued a massive rescue effort to find any residents still trapped inside.

The London Ambulance Service reported that more than 20 ambulances were called to an area near the apartment building to help with a range of injuries.

According to CNN, Grenfell Tower is located in North Kensington in West London, near the Latimer Road Underground station and Notting Hill.

Witness Tim Downie told CNN he saw residents of Grenfell Tower being evacuated, but knew many more must still be inside.

"Most people had just woken up," he said. "It's just a horror, watching their homes just burn and nothing they can do."

8:45 p.m. — A massive fire broke out early Wednesday morning (UTC) inside a 27-story apartment building in West London.

According to CNN, approximately 200 firefighters and 40 fire trucks were on scene fighting the flames, as rescue teams worked to evacuate the building. 

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire. This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances." Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly said in a statement on Facebook.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

