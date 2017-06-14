Leeanne Ericson: Shark attack survivor shares gratitude for 'heartfelt comments and generous donations'

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The woman bitten by a shark near San Onofre State Beach at the end of April remains hospitalized, but is recovering and doing extremely well, according to her GoFundMe page.

Leeanne Ericson, 35, was swimming in the surf off the coast of Camp Pendleton at the end of April when a shark tore off the back of her thigh "from her glute to her knee."

Last week, Ericson wrote on the GoFundMe page that she was still in the hospital, but was continuing to recover.

"I would like to thank everyone for their kind, heartfelt comments and generous donations. I'm still currently in the hospital recovering the best I can considering the nature of my injuries. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla has done an amazing job at helping me get my life back. I do not know how long I will be here, but I do know the hospital is doing their best for a successful recovery. My kids have visited me a few times and can't wait for their mommy to be back home. For now, I need to focus on healing so I can get back to my family as soon as possible. I will be happy to share my story as soon as I get into rehab. Thanks for all the continued support!"

The attack — believed to have been carried out by a great white or a sevengill shark — was only the 11th recorded in the area in the past seven decades. The most recent fatal shark attack in San Diego County was off Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach in 2008.