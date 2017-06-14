House Majority Whip, four others shot at congressional baseball practice in Virginia

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could climb past the 115-degree mark in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.More>>
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could climb past the 115-degree mark in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.More>>
The house majority whip and at least four others were shot at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia early Wednesday.More>>
The house majority whip and at least four others were shot at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia early Wednesday.More>>
Controversial modifications made by Mayor Kevin Faulconer to the city of San Diego's budget for the upcoming fiscal year will stand after a pair of override votes by the City Council failed Tuesday.More>>
Controversial modifications made by Mayor Kevin Faulconer to the city of San Diego's budget for the upcoming fiscal year will stand after a pair of override votes by the City Council failed Tuesday.More>>
A suspect was in custody Tuesday night under suspicion for intentionally starting the 50-acre brush fire on Camp Pendleton.More>>
A suspect was in custody Tuesday night under suspicion for intentionally starting the 50-acre brush fire on Camp Pendleton.More>>
A massive fire broke out Wednesday (BST) inside a 27-story apartment building in West London.More>>
A massive fire broke out Wednesday (BST) inside a 27-story apartment building in West London.More>>
The woman bitten by a shark near San Onofre State Beach at the end of April remains hospitalized, but is recovering and doing extremely wellMore>>
The woman bitten by a shark near San Onofre State Beach at the end of April remains hospitalized, but is recovering and doing extremely wellMore>>
A 33-year-old motorist was killed early Tuesday in a car crash on a North County road.More>>
A 33-year-old motorist was killed early Tuesday in a car crash on a North County road.More>>
Michael Zucchet, the former councilman who leads the city's largest employee union, was named Tuesday to the Port of San Diego Board of Commissioners.More>>
Michael Zucchet, the former councilman who leads the city's largest employee union, was named Tuesday to the Port of San Diego Board of Commissioners.More>>
A San Diego police motorcycle officer suffered broken bones in a motorcycle crash Tuesday on the 805 Freeway in University City.More>>
A San Diego police motorcycle officer suffered broken bones in a motorcycle crash Tuesday on the 805 Freeway in University City.More>>
A 52-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.More>>
A 52-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing an acquaintance whose body turned up in an East County field nearly 31 years ago pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.More>>