House Majority Whip, four others shot at congressional baseball - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

House Majority Whip, four others shot at congressional baseball practice in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA (KUSI) — The house majority whip and at least four others were shot at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia early Wednesday. 

A gunman opened fire on a group of Republican congressmembers playing baseball in Alexandria, according to witness reports. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was one of the five people struck by gunfire. He was hit in the hip and is expected to survive.

A congressional staffer and two Capitol Hill policemen were also struck by gunfire.

The suspect was believed to be shot and was taken into police custody. The motive for the shooting is unknown but the congressional members were believed to have been targeted, according to CNN.

There were several congressmembers at the practice during the shooting, including Rep. Mo Brooks and Rep. Rand Paul. 

The group was practicing for a congressional baseball game scheduled for Thursday. 

Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to speak at a legislative conference in Arlington Wednesday but it was cancelled following the shooting. The vice president and other current and former elected officials offered their condolences: 

Former Arizona congressmember Gabby Giffords, who was shot during a targeted attack in 2011 offered her support: 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

