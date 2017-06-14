Several injured in shooting at San Francisco UPS warehouse facility

SAN FRANCISCO (KUSI) — An employee opened fire at a UPS warehouse facility in San Francisco Wednesday, injuring at least four, according to a UPS spokesman.

A shooter — believed to be an employee at the warehouse about two miles from downtown San Francisco — shot at least four people before turning the gun on himself, UPS spokesperson Steve Gaut said. The victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

UPS employees appeared to have been evacuated from the building and a large police presence could be seen outside. A shelter-in-place was issued for the surrounding area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.