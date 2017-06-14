Police dog Max recovering after North Park stabbing - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Police dog Max recovering after North Park stabbing

 SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering Wednesday, authorities said. 

The dog, Max, accompanied San Diego police officers to an area near the intersection of 30th Street and Lincoln Avenue after someone reported a man acting strangely shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect pulled a knife on officers and ran, according to police. 

Officers gave chase and sicced Max on the suspect a few blocks away on Grim Avenue. The suspect stabbed the dog twice after he was bitten, according to San Diego police. 

Mark Delacruz, 33, tried to run off again, but was taken into custody shortly afterward in the 3600 block of Grim Avenue. He was treated at a hospital before he was booked into jail, police said.

Max was treated for his wounds at a veterinary hospital and has since been released, according to police.

