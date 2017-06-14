Police dog Max recovering after North Park stabbing

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A massive fire broke out Wednesday (BST) inside a 27-story apartment building in West London.More>>
The house majority whip and at least four others were shot at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia early Wednesday.More>>
A proposal to reduce regulations on San Diego homeowners who want to build so-called "companion units" on their properties is scheduled to go before the City Council's Smart Growth and Land Use Committee Wednesday.More>>
Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a UPS warehouse facility in San Francisco.More>>
A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday for a Navy man who was allegedly drunk when his truck flew off a transition ramp to the San Diego-Coronado Bay Bridge and crashed into a crowd 60 feet below in Chicano Park, killing four people.More>>
A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering today, authorities said.More>>
The woman bitten by a shark near San Onofre State Beach at the end of April remains hospitalized, but is recovering and doing extremely wellMore>>
A 33-year-old motorist was killed early Tuesday in a car crash on a North County road.More>>
Michael Zucchet, the former councilman who leads the city's largest employee union, was named Tuesday to the Port of San Diego Board of Commissioners.More>>
A San Diego police motorcycle officer suffered broken bones in a motorcycle crash Tuesday on the 805 Freeway in University City.More>>
