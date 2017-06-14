SD Humane Society announces naming contest for 10,000th kitten brought to nursery

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A proposal to reduce regulations on San Diego homeowners who want to build so-called "companion units'' on their properties received unanimous support Wednesday from the City Council's Smart Growth and Land Use Committee.More>>
A massive fire broke out Wednesday (BST) inside a 27-story apartment building in West London.More>>
Four of the five members of the San Diego-area congressional delegation called Wednesday for prayers for Rep. Steve Scalise,
R-Louisiana, and four others who were shot today at a ballpark in Alexandria, Virginia, while practicing for an annual charity baseball game.
The house majority whip and at least four others were shot at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia early Wednesday.More>>
Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a UPS warehouse facility in San Francisco.More>>
The San Diego Humane Society Wednesday announced a public naming contest for the 10,000th feline to be brought into its 24-hour kitten nursery, touted as the first of its kind in the country.More>>
A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering today, authorities said.More>>
The woman bitten by a shark near San Onofre State Beach at the end of April remains hospitalized, but is recovering and doing extremely wellMore>>
A 33-year-old motorist was killed early Tuesday in a car crash on a North County road.More>>
Michael Zucchet, the former councilman who leads the city's largest employee union, was named Tuesday to the Port of San Diego Board of Commissioners.More>>
