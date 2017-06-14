SD Humane Society announces naming contest for 10,000th kitten b - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SD Humane Society announces naming contest for 10,000th kitten brought to nursery

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Humane Society Wednesday announced a public naming contest for the 10,000th feline to be brought into its 24-hour kitten nursery, touted as the first of its kind in the country.

The domestic short-hair kitten is now in foster care until he's old enough to be adopted.

"Neonate kittens are the most vulnerable animal in shelters and I'm extremely proud that San Diego took the lead to establish a 24/7 nursery in 2009 to reduce the needless euthanasia of underage orphan kittens,'' said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society.

"Most shelters simply don't have the resources to care for fragile kittens around-the-clock,'' Weitzman said. "We're very grateful to our staff, volunteers and donors who enable our important lifesaving work.''

Young, orphaned kittens need to be bottle fed every 3-4 hours and receive the same attention they would normally receive from their mothers. This comprehensive care is vital to both their physiological and behavioral development during a critical time of their lives, according to the Humane Society.

Once kittens reach about 4-5 weeks of age, they are typically moved to foster homes for socialization until they are old enough for adoption.

The kitten designated as the 10,000th was found in a box by the side of a road with seven littermates when they were just weeks old. The public can suggest names for him through Thursday at 5 p.m. online at sdhumane.org/10000kittens.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.