San Diego-area congressional leaders react to Virginia shooting - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego-area congressional leaders react to Virginia shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Four of the five members of the San Diego-area congressional delegation called Wednesday for prayers for Rep. Steve Scalise,
R-Louisiana, and four others who were shot today at a ballpark in Alexandria, Virginia, while practicing for an annual charity baseball game.

Scalise, the House majority whip, was shot in the hip and underwent surgery at a hospital, which reported this afternoon that he was in critical condition. Also wounded was Zack Barth, an aide to Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, a former congressional staffer who now works for Tyson Foods and one Capitol Police officer assigned to protect Scalise.

The gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old home inspector from Belleville, Illinois, was shot and killed by the officers.

The San Diego congressional delegation — none of whom were at the shooting scene — took to Twitter shortly after the shooting.

"Asking you to join me in prayer for @SteveScalise, @CapitolPolice, their staff & others at the Congressional baseball game practice this AM,'' Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista, tweeted.

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, wrote: "Praying for my colleagues, their staff, @CapitolPolice & others attacked this morning. Thankful for the first responders who saved lives.''

From Rep. Susan Davis, D-San Diego: "Horrified by this morning's shooting. My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague @SteveScalise, those injured, and their families.''

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Scalise, Hill staffers, Capitol Police officers, and everyone affected by this morning's shooting.''

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, hasn't tweeted anything since Jan. 10.

The shooter volunteered on the failed presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders, who issued a statement denouncing the violence, and had several previous minor run-ins with law enforcement.The Belleville News-Democrat reported that Hodgkinson belonged to several anti-Republican and anti-Trump Facebook groups.

