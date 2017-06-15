Temperatures could break records during heat wave

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could soar as high as 120 degrees in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.

A National Weather Service excessive heat warning for the deserts is set to take effect at 11 a.m. Friday morning and extend until 9 p.m. Wednesday. A less severe heat advisory for the mountains will run from 11 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

"High pressure building over Arizona this weekend will remain nearly stationary through at least next Wednesday," according to the weather service. "This weather pattern will result in an extended period of very hot weather, especially over the deserts."

High temperatures in the deserts are expected to range from 110 to 116 degrees Friday through Sunday and from 112 to 120 degrees Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will similarly rise in the mountains — 98 to 106 degrees over the weekend and 100 to 110 degrees Monday through Wednesday.

The heat wave could push temperatures into record breaking territory. Forecasted highs of 84 degrees in Chula Vista and 95 degrees in El Cajon on Friday, of 81 degrees in Chula Vista on Saturday and of 95 degrees on Palomar Mountain Monday will all top previous high marks, according to the weather service.

The heat wave has the potential to extend through the end of next week, according to the NWS.

The hot weather will increase the risk of heat-related illness and anyone working or spending time outdoors would be more susceptible, as would the elderly, children and those unaccustomed to the heat. Forecasters advised residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned areas, avoid the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Authorities also warned against leaving children or pets in parked cars, which can quickly become death traps in high heat.