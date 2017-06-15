Suspect in fatal shooting of Navy man at Horton Plaza mall in co - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect in fatal shooting of Navy man at Horton Plaza mall in court

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse. 

Arrow Morris, 39, of San Diego, was arrested during a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Afton Road in Serra Mesa on Monday evening. 

About 11:45 p.m. last Saturday, Morris allegedly opened fire with a pistol on James Celani of San Diego and the victim's relative on the seventh floor of the downtown shopping center and fled with a companion.    

Celani, a military aviator assigned to headquarters staff at Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado, was pronounced dead at UCSD Medical Center from bullet wounds to his chest, homicide Lt. Mike Holden said. 

Celani's cousin, a 29-year-old Riverside resident whose name was withheld, was treated for a minor gunshot wound to the leg. 

Detectives identified Morris as the suspected gunman after interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, Holden said. The lieutenant declined to say where the images were captured, though he said the fatal assault was not recorded by a security camera. 

Prior to the shooting, the suspect and the victims had been at a standup comedy venue at the mall, according to police. Just before the gunfire erupted, Morris was outside the theater, arguing with a woman, Holden said. 

During the quarrel, the suspect allegedly grabbed the woman's purse and walked off along with a cohort, then shot the victims moments later upon encountering them as they were returning to the club.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.