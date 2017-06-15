Boats and more on display at San Diego International Boat Show - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Boats and more on display at San Diego International Boat Show

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The annual San Diego International Boat Show opens Thursday at Spanish Landing Park. 

The four-day event will include a display of more than 200 vessels, from entry-level family cruisers and personal watercraft to sailboats and motoryachts, as well as nautical gear, workshops and live entertainment. 

 Among the boats on display will be a dozen large yachts over 80 feet long, according to organizers. 

Hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The location is at the park along North Harbor Drive across from Lindbergh Field.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and free for children under 12. Military with identification will receive a $5 discount, organizers said. 

More information is available online at sandiegointernationalboatshow.com.

