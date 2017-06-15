Congressional Baseball games to continue despite Virginia shooting

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity will continue as scheduled, despite a targeted shooting of Republican lawmakers participating in the game the day before that left five injured.More>>
The annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity will continue as scheduled, despite a targeted shooting of Republican lawmakers participating in the game the day before that left five injured.More>>
A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.More>>
A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.More>>
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could soar as high as 120 degrees in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.More>>
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could soar as high as 120 degrees in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.More>>
Sharp Memorial Hospital paid special tribute to its "Living Kidney Donors" Wednesday night.
More than 30 San Diegans who donated kidneys last year were honored with an appreciation dinner along with surgeons and other Sharp Memorial staff.More>>
Sharp Memorial Hospital paid special tribute to its "Living Kidney Donors" Wednesday night.
More than 30 San Diegans who donated kidneys last year were honored with an appreciation dinner along with surgeons and other Sharp Memorial staff.More>>
The annual San Diego International Boat Show opens today at Spanish Landing Park.More>>
The annual San Diego International Boat Show opens today at Spanish Landing Park.More>>
The San Diego Humane Society Wednesday announced a public naming contest for the 10,000th feline to be brought into its 24-hour kitten nursery, touted as the first of its kind in the country.More>>
The San Diego Humane Society Wednesday announced a public naming contest for the 10,000th feline to be brought into its 24-hour kitten nursery, touted as the first of its kind in the country.More>>
A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering today, authorities said.More>>
A police dog that was stabbed twice during a foot chase in North Park was recovering today, authorities said.More>>
The woman bitten by a shark near San Onofre State Beach at the end of April remains hospitalized, but is recovering and doing extremely wellMore>>
The woman bitten by a shark near San Onofre State Beach at the end of April remains hospitalized, but is recovering and doing extremely wellMore>>
A 33-year-old motorist was killed early Tuesday in a car crash on a North County road.More>>
A 33-year-old motorist was killed early Tuesday in a car crash on a North County road.More>>