Maidhof Bros. Shipware Merchants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Maidhof Bros. Ltd has been dealing in nautical antiques, collectibles and salvage in San Diego, California since 1968. Thirty of those years from the same location. Over time we have learned a couple of important things. First, our customers usually know more than us, so we keep the mouth shut and the ears open. Second, we always treat our customers exactly how we would treat ourselves, it's easier that way. That is how we do business at Maidhof Bros. Ltd.

"Trader Vic" Maidhof started Maidhof Bros 45 years ago with his late father, WWII Merchant Marine Veteran Louis J. Maidhof and his two younger brothers. They traveled the world for months at a time, scrapping ships and hunting for high quality, original marine treasures. He continued the business he started with the next generation of Maidhof children.

The first born son in the new Maidhof generation, Ben Maidhof uses his skills as a Master in Creative Restoration to cater to professional booze swillers. In addition to his restoration and brilliant design expertise, Ben also travels the world seeking out rare and unusual treasures to keep our showroom packed full of loot.

The youngest of the of the Maidhof crew, "Salty Dog" Dean Maidhof follows in his big brothers footsteps, honing his skills as a Master in Creative Restoration and working his charm to empty pockets. He's a man with strong instincts, making him a valuable partner during buying trips around the world. Not only can he restore rare nautical treasures, but he is also a master welder and uses his skills to design completely original pieces.

The third child and namesake to Trader Vic, Victoria Maidhof is responsible for all of the showroom photography, web maintenance, research, writing, and marketing. In addition to working for the family business, she is a freelance photographer who specializes in all areas of portraiture as well as commercial photography. She graduated with her Masters in Fine Art from The San Francisco Art Institute in 2016.