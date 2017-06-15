Newly-expanded desalination plant opens in Chula Vista - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Newly-expanded desalination plant opens in Chula Vista

By Christina Bravo
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Elected officials celebrated Thursday an expansion of a desalination water treatment plant that will allow for the production of 10 million gallons of drinking water per day.

National City Mayor Ron Morrison and Chula Vista Mayor Mary Salas, along with other officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the newly-expanded Richard A. Reynolds Groundwater Desalination Facility on Second Ave.

Five new groundwater wells were installed to allow for an increase in production. The expansion doubled the plants production of drinking water to 10 million gallons per day and will supply customers with about one-third of their needed drinking water, according to the Sweetwater Authority.

