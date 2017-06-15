Mayor Faulconer hires new Chief of Staff to aid expansion of convention center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Thursday that Aimee Faucett, who was his chief of staff when he was a councilman, was hired to replace his current top adviser, who is leaving next month to join a national consulting firm.

Faucett, who currently serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, will join the mayor's office on July 17. She will replace Stephen Puetz, who is joining Axiom Strategies. His last day in the mayor's office will be July 14.

``Stephen has been my trusted adviser for many years,'' Faulconer said. ``His strong work ethic, tenacity and love of San Diego have served our city well. Having Stephen at the helm was pivotal in returning City Hall's focus to our neighborhoods and making city government more efficient, effective and customer service-oriented. He will be deeply missed and I thank him for his leadership.''

Faucett, a San Diego State graduate who serves on the Convention Center Board of Directors, was previously a deputy chief of staff to Mayor Jerry Sanders, as well as chief of staff for then-Councilman Faulconer and former Councilman Jim Madaffer.

``It's a pleasure to be back at City Hall serving the residents of our great city and to once again work alongside Mayor Faulconer,'' Faucett said. ``I look forward to helping Mayor Faulconer get the expansion of the Convention Center across the finish line, tackle the homeless crisis, make housing more affordable, grow our economy and deliver excellent city services to every community.''