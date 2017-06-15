Mayor Faulconer hires new Chief of Staff to aid expansion of convention center

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A pilot was hospitalized Thursday after a blimp flying over the U.S. Open in Wisconsin crashed in a open field nearby.More>>
A pilot was hospitalized Thursday after a blimp flying over the U.S. Open in Wisconsin crashed in a open field nearby.More>>
The annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity will continue as scheduled, despite a targeted shooting of Republican lawmakers participating in the game the day before that left five injured.More>>
The annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity will continue as scheduled, despite a targeted shooting of Republican lawmakers participating in the game the day before that left five injured.More>>
A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.More>>
A parolee accused of carrying out an apparently random and unprovoked shooting that killed a 43-year-old career Navy man and wounded the victim's cousin at the Westfield Horton Plaza mall is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at the downtown courthouse.More>>
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could soar as high as 120 degrees in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.More>>
Temperatures in San Diego County's deserts could soar as high as 120 degrees in the coming days as a heat wave grips the region.More>>
Sharp Memorial Hospital paid special tribute to its "Living Kidney Donors" Wednesday night.
More than 30 San Diegans who donated kidneys last year were honored with an appreciation dinner along with surgeons and other Sharp Memorial staff.More>>
Sharp Memorial Hospital paid special tribute to its "Living Kidney Donors" Wednesday night.
More than 30 San Diegans who donated kidneys last year were honored with an appreciation dinner along with surgeons and other Sharp Memorial staff.More>>
A motorist who was allegedly speeding and under the influence of alcohol when he struck a pedestrian on a street near Little Italy waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and agreed to stand trial in San Diego Superior Court.More>>
A motorist who was allegedly speeding and under the influence of alcohol when he struck a pedestrian on a street near Little Italy waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and agreed to stand trial in San Diego Superior Court.More>>
The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche offloaded roughly 18 tons of cocaine seized by eight cutters in the drug transit zone in the Eastern Pacific from late March through June.More>>
The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche offloaded roughly 18 tons of cocaine seized by eight cutters in the drug transit zone in the Eastern Pacific from late March through June.More>>
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Thursday that Aimee Faucett, who was his chief of staff when he was a councilman, was hired to replace his current top adviser, who is leaving next month to join a national consulting firm.More>>
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Thursday that Aimee Faucett, who was his chief of staff when he was a councilman, was hired to replace his current top adviser, who is leaving next month to join a national consulting firm.More>>
The annual San Diego International Boat Show opens today at Spanish Landing Park.More>>
The annual San Diego International Boat Show opens today at Spanish Landing Park.More>>
The San Diego Humane Society Wednesday announced a public naming contest for the 10,000th feline to be brought into its 24-hour kitten nursery, touted as the first of its kind in the country.More>>
The San Diego Humane Society Wednesday announced a public naming contest for the 10,000th feline to be brought into its 24-hour kitten nursery, touted as the first of its kind in the country.More>>