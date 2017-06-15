21-year-old to stand trial for vehicular manslaughter from alleged DUI hit-and-run in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist who was allegedly speeding and under the influence of alcohol when he struck a pedestrian on a street near Little Italy waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday and agreed to stand trial in San Diego Superior Court.

David Dominguez, 21, faces 15 years in prison if convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI and hit-and-run causing death.

Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans said Dominguez had left a bar, and was on his way to the airport to pick up his girlfriend, when he allegedly drove down Laurel Street at speeds of 60-70 mph, ran a red light and struck 50- year-old Garold Crosbie near Pacific Highway around 11:30 p.m. on April 6. Crosbie died at the scene.

Dominguez, who had a passenger with him, picked up his girlfriend at the airport and she dropped the passenger off and took the defendant home, Evans said. The passenger called police and Dominguez was arrested the next morning, the prosecutor said.

A breathalyzer test administered eight hours after the accident showed a blood-alcohol level of between .06 and .04 percent, Evans said.

Defense attorney Brian White said Dominguez was ``essentially a good kid'' who has no criminal record.

A readiness conference is set for July 20 and trial for Aug. 14.