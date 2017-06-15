New round of recruits graduate from SDFRD 83rd Basic Fire Academ - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

New round of recruits graduate from SDFRD 83rd Basic Fire Academy

Posted: Updated:
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Thirty-three recruits graduated Thursday from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's 83rd Basic Fire Academy. 

"We are excited to welcome the next generation of firefighters," said Chief Brian Fennessy. "As one of the finest departments in the nation, we have a lot to offer them and we look forward to their service to the San Diego community."

KUSI's Lauren Phinney was able to talk to three of the graduates about their experience in the training program. 

Garrett Bruhn — is a San Diego native who graduated from Point Loma High and Cal State San Marcos. His degree is in kinesiology with an emphasis in physical therapy and he recently attained his paramedic license. Garrett was a reserve firefighter for Mount Laguna and Lakeside Fire Departments prior to applying with our department. 

Helen Nicole Sylvia — is also a San Diego native who graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz with a degree in environmental studies and art. She has experience in wilderness medicine and was a backpacking guide and surf instructor at UC Santa Cruz. She has been a lifeguard for the City of Imperial Beach since 2008. 

Jason Hascall — grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. His father was a firefighter/paramedic and served as the inspiration for Jason's lifelong dream to become a firefighter. Jason is a single father of four who became a real estate broker when he relocated to San Diego in 1996. For the past three years he has been working as a paramedic. 

The recruits will now spend the next year as probationary firefighters, continuing their training while on the job.

