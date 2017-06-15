Late 'Batman' actor Adam West honored at Los Angeles City Hall w - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Late 'Batman' actor Adam West honored at Los Angeles City Hall with 'bat signal'

Posted:
LOS ANGELES (KUSI) — Late "Batman'' actor Adam West will be honored Thursday night at Los Angeles City Hall, with officials lighting the side of the building with a 70-foot tall "bat signal.''

West, best known for playing the Caped Crusader on the 1960s television show "Batman,'' died Friday at the age of 88 from leukemia.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck will lead the Thursday night ceremony, which is set to take place at 9 p.m. at 200 N. Spring St.

Through his many iterations as the main character in comic books, TV shows and a film series, Batman helped protect the fictional Gotham City, and whenever city leaders needed his help they would light up the sky with a modified spotlight affixed with the emblem of a bat.

"Surprise bat-guests'' are expected to be in attendance at the ceremony, according to DC Comics, and fans are encouraged to come in costume.

The Batmobile driven by West in the 1960s television series in which West starred is expected to be on display at the ceremony, and relatives of George Barris — who designed the iconic vehicle — are expected to be in attendance. Barris died in 2015.

