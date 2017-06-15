Man who repeatedly stabbed county psychiatric nurse convicted of - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man who repeatedly stabbed county psychiatric nurse convicted of premeditated attempted murder

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man who repeatedly stabbed a county psychiatric nurse as she arrived at work in San Diego's Morena District last year was convicted Thursday of premeditated attempted murder.

Gregg Allen Taylor, 57, faces life in prison, plus four years, when he is sentenced July 14 by Judge Robert F. O'Neill.

The victim, a 25-year county employee, was attacked just after parking her car in front of the North Central Region Outpatient Clinic on Morena Boulevard at Savannah Street at 5 a.m. Nov. 14, said Deputy District Attorney Karra Reedy.

The prosecutor said Taylor walked across the street, said "hi'' to 59- year-old Cindy Doucette, then began his assault.

Doucette was stabbed 11 times in the chest, neck and head. Taylor was arrested three blocks away.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.