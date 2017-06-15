Man who repeatedly stabbed county psychiatric nurse convicted of premeditated attempted murder

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man who repeatedly stabbed a county psychiatric nurse as she arrived at work in San Diego's Morena District last year was convicted Thursday of premeditated attempted murder.

Gregg Allen Taylor, 57, faces life in prison, plus four years, when he is sentenced July 14 by Judge Robert F. O'Neill.

The victim, a 25-year county employee, was attacked just after parking her car in front of the North Central Region Outpatient Clinic on Morena Boulevard at Savannah Street at 5 a.m. Nov. 14, said Deputy District Attorney Karra Reedy.

The prosecutor said Taylor walked across the street, said "hi'' to 59- year-old Cindy Doucette, then began his assault.

Doucette was stabbed 11 times in the chest, neck and head. Taylor was arrested three blocks away.