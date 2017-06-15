FBI and San Diego Violent Crimes unit searching for La Jolla ban - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

FBI and San Diego Violent Crimes unit searching for La Jolla bank robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force asked the public Thursday to help identify and locate an individual responsible for a bank robbery in La Jolla. 

On May 2 around 3:00 p.m., an unidentified male entered the Citibank located at 7900 Hershel Avenue in La Jolla. The male walked to the first available teller window and placed a demand note on the counter for the teller to read. The note demanded money and threatened a weapon.

After receiving money from the teller, the robber placed the money in a drawstring bag he brought with him and departed the bank.

The robber is described as a white male, standing approximately 5'9"tall, and weighing 150-160 pounds. The robber wore a white baseball cap, dark square sunglasses, a dark colored shirt, light colored pants, and a beige suit jacket/blazer.

If you have information regarding this robber, please contact the San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.