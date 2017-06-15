FBI and San Diego Violent Crimes unit searching for La Jolla bank robbery suspect

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force asked the public Thursday to help identify and locate an individual responsible for a bank robbery in La Jolla.

On May 2 around 3:00 p.m., an unidentified male entered the Citibank located at 7900 Hershel Avenue in La Jolla. The male walked to the first available teller window and placed a demand note on the counter for the teller to read. The note demanded money and threatened a weapon.

After receiving money from the teller, the robber placed the money in a drawstring bag he brought with him and departed the bank.

The robber is described as a white male, standing approximately 5'9"tall, and weighing 150-160 pounds. The robber wore a white baseball cap, dark square sunglasses, a dark colored shirt, light colored pants, and a beige suit jacket/blazer.

If you have information regarding this robber, please contact the San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800 or San Diego Crime Stoppers.