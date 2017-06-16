Armed man in police custody after short standoff at Montgomery Middle School

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man armed with a handgun held police at bay on the grounds of a San Diego middle school for more than three hours Thursday before being taken into custody.

Family members called police just after 6 p.m. to report that the man was acting erratically and possibly suffering from mental illness, according to San Diego Police Department Sgt. Michael Tansey.

Officers responded and the man ran from them and onto the grounds of Montgomery Middle School in the 1000 block of Picador Avenue, Tansey said.

The man refused to surrender and was alternately holding a handgun to his head and putting it in his lap, Tansey said.

The school was closed when the man got there, Tansey said, and no one was believed to be inside.

The standoff ended about 9:30 p.m. when the suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to SDPD Officer Robert Heims.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Heims said.