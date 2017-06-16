Dalai Lama to visit UC San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Dalai Lama to visit UC San Diego

Dalai Lama to visit UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — As graduation season continues around San Diego, the University of California's San Diego campus will host a visit from a worldwide spiritual leader.

The Dalai Lama will be at UC San Diego Friday, speaking at a public event called, "Embracing the Beauty of Diversity in Our World."

On Saturday, he will deliver the keynote address at the all-campus commencement event. 

EVENTS 

  • Friday, June 16, 2017, 9:10-9:40 a.m.: Press Conference UC San Diego RIMAC Activity Room #2, 3rd Floor. 
    • His Holiness will be introduced by Ann Curry, an American television journalist who once anchored Dateline NBC and co-anchored NBC's Today program.
  • Friday, June 16, 2017, 10-11:30 a.m.: "Embracing the Beauty of Diversity in Our World." The address, open to the public, will take place on RIMAC Field at UC San Diego.
    • Those present on the stage will include UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and journalist Ann Curry.
  • Saturday, June 17, 2017, 8-10:30 a.m.: "The Value of Education, Ethics and Compassion for the Well-Being of Self and Others." The UC San Diego All Campus Commencement will be on RIMAC Field at UC San Diego.
    • Those present on the stage will include UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla, UC San Diego Vice Chancellors and Deans, and outstanding student speaker Richard "Ricky" Flahive. 

KUSI will have LIVE coverage of the speaking event Thursday on Good Morning San Diego. 

