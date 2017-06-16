Temperatures soar in inland, desert areas this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Temperatures in inland San Diego County will begin climbing Friday as a heat wave that could potentially push temperatures in the deserts to around the 120-degree mark in the coming days hits the region.

A National Weather Service excessive heat warning for the deserts is set to take effect at 11 a.m. Friday and extend until 9 p.m. Wednesday. A less severe heat advisory for mountain areas with elevations lower than 5,000 feet, which includes Julian and Pine Valley, will run from 11 a.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

High temperatures in San Diego County's deserts are predicted to be 107 to 112 degrees today, 109 to 114 degrees Saturday, 111 to 116 degrees Sunday, 113 to 118 degrees Monday, 115 to 120 degrees Tuesday and 114 to 119 degrees Wednesday. Temperatures will also rise in the mountains where highs of 92 to 102 degrees are expected over the weekend, and highs of 96 to 104 degrees are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Temperatures in along the coast and in the western valleys will be somewhat cooler, but still 5 to 10 degrees above average, according to the weather service.

The hot weather will increase the risk of heat-related illness and anyone working or spending time outdoors would be more susceptible, as will the elderly, children and those unaccustomed to the heat. Forecasters advised residents to reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Authorities also warned against leaving children or pets in parked cars, which can heat up to lethal levels in just minutes.