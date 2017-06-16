Driver killed in crash with 'Sparkletts' truck in Poway identified

POWAY (KUSI) — Authorities have publicly identified a 20-year-old motorist killed when her car crashed into the back of a disabled commercial truck in Poway.

Samantha Nicole Bennett of Poway was behind the wheel of a westbound Ford Focus that veered off Scripps Poway Parkway near Danielson Street for unknown reasons and plowed into a broken-down Sparkletts delivery vehicle around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to sheriff's officials and the county Medical Examiner's Office. She died at the scene.

A passenger in Bennett's car, a 19-year-old Scripps Ranch woman, was cut out of the wreckage, sheriff's officials said. Paramedics airlifted her to Palomar Hospital in Escondido for treatment of serious injuries.

The 27-year-old truck driver was also taken to a hospital, authorities said. His condition was not released.