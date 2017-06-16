Parolee arrested in connection to 85-acre fire on Camp Pendleton border

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A parolee was arrested on suspicion of sparking an 85-acre brush fire on the border of Oceanside and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton earlier this week, police said Friday.More>>
As graduation season continues around San Diego, the University of California's San Diego campus will host a visit from a worldwide spiritual leader.More>>
The annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity will continue as scheduled, despite a targeted shooting of Republican lawmakers participating in the game the day before that left five injured.More>>
Temperatures in inland San Diego County will begin climbing Friday as a heat wave that could potentially push temperatures in the deserts to around the 120-degree mark in the coming days hits the region.More>>
Thirty-three recruits graduated Thursday from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's 83rd Basic Fire Academy.More>>
Authorities have publicly identified a 20-year-old motorist killed when her car crashed into the back of a disabled commercial truck in Poway.More>>
San Diego police were on the lookout today for a 85-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing from his Mira Mesa-area home.More>>
A man armed with a handgun held police at bay on the grounds of a San Diego middle school for more than three hours Thursday before being taken into custody.More>>
Late "Batman'' actor Adam West was honored Thursday night at Los Angeles City Hall, with officials lighting the side of the building with a 70-foot tall "bat signal.''More>>
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Diego Violent Crimes Task Force asked the public Thursday to help identify and locate an individual responsible for a bank robbery in La Jolla.More>>
