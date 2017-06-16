Bicyclist hit by truck in San Marcos recovering from injuries - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Bicyclist hit by truck in San Marcos recovering from injuries

Posted: Updated:

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — A cyclist is recovering from serious injuries in a North County hospital Friday after he was thrown from his bike and hit by a truck Thursday in San Marcos, authorities said. 

The 26-year-old, whose name was not released, was riding his bicycle about noon Thursday heading south on the sidewalk of South Rancho Santa Fe Road when he entered the intersection with Descanso Avenue against a red light, San Diego Sheriff's Deputy Michael Gildersleeve said. 

Upon entering the intersection, the cyclist saw a truck approaching from the east on Descanso Avenue and slammed on his brakes. 

The sudden stop ejected the rider into the roadway, and the approaching truck was unable to stop or avoid the cyclist, Gildersleeve said. 

The 60-year-old man who drove the truck remained on-scene as paramedics took the cyclist to Palomar Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Gildersleeve said. 

The sheriff's department found the cyclist to be at fault for entering the intersection against the red light, and the San Marcos Traffic Division was conducting an investigation.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.