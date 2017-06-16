Bicyclist hit by truck in San Marcos recovering from injuries

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
President Donald Trump traveled to Miami Friday to announce he was restoring some travel and economic restrictions on Cuba that were eased during the Obama administration.More>>
A local cannabis farmer is still feeling the effects of an armed robbery that happened over the weekend. The robbers got away with about 18 pounds of marijuana.More>>
A Minnesota police officer was charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile was acquitted by a jury Friday Castile was a black motorist who was shot and killed by a police officer at a St. Paul traffic stop.More>>
The death toll from a fire that engulfed a London high rise apartment building has raised to 30 and is expected to continue growing, London police say.More>>
The annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity will continue as scheduled, despite a targeted shooting of Republican lawmakers participating in the game the day before that left five injured.More>>
A cyclist is recovering from serious injuries in a North County hospital Thursday after he was thrown from his bike and hit by a truck Thursday in San Marcos, authorities said.More>>
A San Diego man who often performs at venues around the area is asking for help in getting his stolen fiddles back.More>>
Authorities have publicly identified a 20-year-old motorist killed when her car crashed into the back of a disabled commercial truck in Poway.More>>
San Diego police were on the lookout today for a 85-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing from his Mira Mesa-area home.More>>
A man armed with a handgun held police at bay on the grounds of a San Diego middle school for more than three hours Thursday before being taken into custody.More>>
