7 crew members reported missing after US Navy destroyer collides with Japanese merchant ship

TOKYO, JAPAN (KUSI) — Seven crew members are reportedly missing after a U.S. Navy destroyer — the USS Fitzgerald — collided with a Japanese merchant ship Saturday morning (GMT).

The Navy reported the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, a city south of Tokyo. A U.S. defense official said there is flooding in three compartments of the Fitzgerald.

According to the Associated Press, seven crew members are reportedly missing, with one known injury, although the number of injuries is still being determined.

Footage from the Japanese TV network NHK showed heavy damage to the mid-right side of the Navy ship, which appeared to be stationary in the water.

According to AP, the Japanese Coast Guard received an emergency call from a Philippine-registered container ship ACX Crystal at around 2:20 a.m. (1720 GMT Friday) that it had collided with the USS Fitzgerald at a location about 12 miles southeast of the Irozaki cape.



The fleet said the USS Dewey, medical assistance and two Navy tugs were being dispatched as quickly as possible and that naval aircraft were being readied to help. The Japan coast guard dispatched five patrol ships and an aircraft carrying medics to the site for search and rescue operations.





This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

