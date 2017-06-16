Mayor Faulconer discusses SoccerCity and Convention Center expan - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mayor Faulconer discusses SoccerCity and Convention Center expansion in one-on-one interview

Posted:
By Jason Austell
Earlier this week, the San Diego City Council shut down the idea of a special election.

It included Mayor Faulconer's plan to expand the Convention Center. 

KUSI's Jason Austell spoke with the mayor in a one-on-one interview about what's next for a Convention Center expansion and the city council's vote next week on SoccerCity. 

