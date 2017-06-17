Man found dead inside Clairemont home, death under investigation - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man found dead inside Clairemont home, death under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was found dead Friday in a home in the North Clairemont area of San Diego.

Someone called 911 around 2:30 p.m. to request that officers conduct a welfare check at a home in the 5100 block of Gaylord Drive, according to San Diego police Lt. Todd Griffin.

"Upon arrival, the first officers entered the home accompanied by paramedics,'' Griffin said.

"Once inside, they found the victim suffering from major trauma. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene as the result of those wounds.''

Homicide detectives were dispatched to investigate the man's death.

The victim has been identified, but his name was being withheld pending family notification, Griffin said.

Anyone with information about the man's death was urged to call the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.

