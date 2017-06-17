Man shot to death outside Pauma Valley restaurant - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man shot to death outside Pauma Valley restaurant

Posted: Updated:
San Diego Sheriff's Department San Diego Sheriff's Department

PAUMA VALLEY (KUSI) — A 31-year-old man was shot to death in front of a Pauma Valley restaurant, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Valley Center Substation responded at 9:41 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting at Jilberto's Taco Shop, 17128 State Route 76, according to sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson.

Arriving deputies found a man with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot, Nelson said.

Deputies attempted CPR until paramedics arrived.

``Paramedics continued treatment, but unfortunately the victim succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene,'' Nelson said.

A suspect description was not available.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.