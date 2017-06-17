Man shot to death outside Pauma Valley restaurant

PAUMA VALLEY (KUSI) — A 31-year-old man was shot to death in front of a Pauma Valley restaurant, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Valley Center Substation responded at 9:41 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting at Jilberto's Taco Shop, 17128 State Route 76, according to sheriff's Lt. Kenneth Nelson.

Arriving deputies found a man with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot, Nelson said.

Deputies attempted CPR until paramedics arrived.

``Paramedics continued treatment, but unfortunately the victim succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene,'' Nelson said.

A suspect description was not available.