San Diego County provides "Cool Zones" during San Diego heat wave

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The County is providing relief for San Diegans with designated “Cool Zones” during the heat wave that is being felt across San Diego

Every summer the County designates air-conditions sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs.

The idea for Cool Zones came from Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who was concerned for seniors and disabled persons with health problems that could be affected by the heat.

For more information on Cool Zones call 800-510-2020.

A PDF listing all Cool Zones in San Diego County can be read here.