San Diego County provides "Cool Zones" during San Diego heat wav - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego County provides "Cool Zones" during San Diego heat wave

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The County is providing relief for San Diegans with designated “Cool Zones” during the heat wave that is being felt across San Diego

Every summer the County designates air-conditions sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs.

The idea for Cool Zones came from Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who was concerned for seniors and disabled persons with health problems that could be affected by the heat.

For more information on Cool Zones call 800-510-2020.

A PDF listing all Cool Zones in San Diego County can be read here

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.