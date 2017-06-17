Man killed after crashing into unoccupied vehicle in middle of freeway

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 40-year-old Spring Valley man was killed Saturday morning in Mission Valley after his vehicle hit an unoccupied SUV that was parked in the middle of the freeway, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Gregory Lawrence Scott was the driver and only one in the car when he hit the unoccupied SUV while traveling at freeway speed. The SUV was either abandoned or became disabled in the No. 3 lane.

A witness to the crash on the southbound side of Interstate 15 north of the Friars Road overpass approaching Interstate 8 called 911 at 2:50 a.m., officials said.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no other injuries, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.