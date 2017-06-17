Coronado home catches fire after charging hover board sparks flame

CORONADO (KUSI) — A hover board that was being charged in a Coronado house caught fire Saturday and spread to a bedroom, causing about $22,500 in damage to the home, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of C Avenue at 12:42 p.m., where they found smoke coming out of the front door and several windows, Coronado Fire Battalion Chief Perry Peake saiod.

It took two engines and one fire truck about 15 minutes to put the fire out that was limited to the one bedroom where the hover board was being charged. No one was injured, Peake said.

Damage was estimated at $15,000 to the contents and $7,500 to the structure of the single family home, Peake said

``There are a lot of electronic devices, but these things seem to be a pretty prevalent cause of fires,'' he said. ``Google hover board fires and I'll bet you'll find more than one, you'll probably find hundreds.''

Peale said he had responded to a couple of hover board fires during his 31-year career with the San Diego Fire-Rescue department, but this was the first one since he has been with the Coronado department.