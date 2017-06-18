Woman rescued after crashing SUV into embankment on I-805 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman rescued after crashing SUV into embankment on I-805

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman was hospitalized Sunday after being rescued from an embankment on Interstate 805 where she crashed her SUV.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate between Mesa College Drive and Murray Ridge Road, approaching the Interstate 8 connector, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The fire department tweeted a photo of crews rescuing the woman from the SUV, which came to rest on its side about 40 feet down the embankment. The photo shows two firefighters carrying a stretcher down the steep ravine as another group works near the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol also responded to the crash, the fire department said.

