Seven sailors killed in USS Fitzgerald crash identified, two from San Diego

YOKOSUKA (KUSI) — The U.S. Navy has released the names of the seven victims that were killed in the USS Fitzgerald crash early Saturday morning off the coast of Japan. Two of the victims were from San Diego County.

The remains of seven Sailors previously reported missing were located in flooded berthing compartments, after divers gained access to the spaces, June 18, that were damaged when USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) was involved in a collision with the Philippine-flagged merchant vessel ACX Crystal.

The deceased are:



- Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia



- Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California



- Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut



- Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas



- Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California



- Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland



- Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio



The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story.