London police report 'a number of causalities' after vehicle collides with crowd of pedestrians

LONDON (KUSI) — London Police are investigating a vehicle that collided with a crowd of pedestrians causing 'a number of casualties.

Metropolitan Police responded to the incident near Finsbury Park on Seven Sisters Road in the north of London, according to officials.

We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road. More information will follow when we have it. — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 18, 2017

One person has been arrested by police at the scene of the crash. An investigation is currently ongoing.

