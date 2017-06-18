London police report 'a number of causalities' after vehicle col - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

London police report 'a number of causalities' after vehicle collides with crowd of pedestrians

Posted:

LONDON (KUSI) — London Police are investigating a vehicle that collided with a crowd of pedestrians causing 'a number of casualties. 

Metropolitan Police responded to the incident near Finsbury Park on Seven Sisters Road in the north of London, according to officials.

One person has been arrested by police at the scene of the crash. An investigation is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

