Heat warnings in effect for San Diego County

Heat warnings in effect for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The region's heat wave entered its second week Monday, with above average high temperatures expected to last through mid-week. 

A weak marine layer will keep temperatures moderately cool along the coast. Some clouds and fog will hang in coastal areas Monday morning and are expected to return in the evening. Skies will clear mid-day to mostly sunshine at the beaches. 

Gusty winds will develop in the mountains and deserts mid-day Monday. 

High temperatures are expected to continue climbing until Wednesday, with Tuesday and Wednesday seeing the hottest temperatures this week. Temperatures may start to lower Thursday. 

An excessive heat warning is in effect for San Diego's deserts until 9 p.m. Monday. A heat advisory will go into effect for inland areas at 11 a.m. Monday.  

High temperatures Monday are expected to be 80 degrees along the coast, 95 degrees inland, 95 degrees for the mountains and 115 degrees in the deserts. 

