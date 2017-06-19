City Council to decide fate of SoccerCity proposal Monday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego City Council will decide the fate of the SoccerCity redevelopment project for the Qualcomm Stadium site Monday.

City leaders are expected to vote on whether or not to approve the SoccerCity initiative outright or put it to a public vote. If it goes to a public vote, city councilmembers must decide whether to fund a special election or send the proposal to the general election in the fall of next year.

Related Link: San Diego City leaders' last push against SoccerCity proposal

FS Investors of La Jolla, the group behind SoccerCity has said sending the proposal to a general election would lead to its failure, as it would not give Major League Soccer the guarantee a stadium would be built in the time needed to grant San Diego a team.

Last week, the city council rejected a plan to conduct a special election in the fall of this year for a Convention Center expansion, so the future of SoccerCity hangs on Monday's vote.

Related Link: SoccerCity group moves forward despite City Council's special election decision

with a smaller facility for a MLS franchise and college football. The project would also include roughly 5,000 residential units, 740,000 square feet of retail space, nearly 18,000 parking spaces and about 55 acres of parks and open space, according to the EDC.

Over 100-thousand voters signed petitions in favor of the plan to build a 60-acre park along the San Diego River and replace the aging Qualcomm Stadium with a smaller facility that would host soccer and college football games, along with housing, office and commercial buildings. The group has applied for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise.

If approved, the Soccer City is projected to be operational by 2020, however construction on the site is expected to continue for several years after that.