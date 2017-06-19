City Council to decide fate of SoccerCity proposal Monday

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A police officer was airlifted to an area hospital after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Oceanside Monday.More>>
London Police are investigating a vehicle that collided with a crowd of pedestrians causing 'a number of casualties.More>>
The San Diego City Council will decide the fate of the SoccerCity redevelopment project for the Qualcomm Stadium site Monday.More>>
The U.S. Navy has released the names of the seven victims that were killed in the USS Fitzgerald crash early Saturday morning off the coast of Japan. Two of the victims were from San Diego County.More>>
The region's heat wave entered its second week Monday, with above average high temperatures expected to last through mid-week.More>>
A man was found dead this morning just north of the U.S.-Mexico Border.More>>
A woman was hospitalized Sunday after being rescued from an embankment on Interstate 805 where she crashed her SUV.More>>
A 40-year-old Spring Valley man was killed Saturday morning in Mission Valley after his vehicle hit an unoccupied SUV that was parked in the middle of the freeway, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.More>>
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in front of a Pauma Valley restaurant, authorities said Saturday.More>>
Alcohol and marijuana are about to be prohibited at Lemon Grove's eight city parks beginning in July, according to city officials.More>>
