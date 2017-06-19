Oceanside motorcycle officer injured in hit-and-run crash - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Oceanside motorcycle officer injured in hit-and-run crash

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A police officer was airlifted to an area hospital after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Oceanside Monday.

An Oceanside police motorcycle officer was turning off Oceanside Blvd. when a crash occurred just before 10:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Oceanside Blvd. and Foussat Road near El Camino Real, according to California Highway Patrol. The motorcycle officer sustained serious injuries and is expected to survive. 

No suspect arrest had been made as of 11 a.m. Monday, a CHP spokesperson said. No description was made available. 

The intersection of Oceanside Blvd. and Foussat Road were closed as officers investigated the incident. 

