Car rolls off SR-52 ramp into canyon killing driver - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Car rolls off SR-52 ramp into canyon killing driver

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist was killed Monday in a rollover crash on a freeway offramp in the Clairemont area. 

A vehicle rolled off the transition road from eastbound state Route 52 to Genesee Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. and ended up in a canyon area about 30 feet away, according to the California Highway Patrol. The closure was expected to last two hours. 

The offramp was shut down following the crash and a SigAlert was issued, authorities said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.