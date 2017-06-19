Car rolls off SR-52 ramp into canyon killing driver

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Students at Southwestern College were asked to shelter in place Monday due to a possibly armed high school student on campus.More>>
The U.S. Navy has released the names of the seven victims that were killed in the USS Fitzgerald crash early Saturday morning off the coast of Japan. Two of the victims were from San Diego County.More>>
A 47-year-old man was charged with a terror offense after ramming his vehicle into a crowd outside a London Mosque Monday.More>>
A police officer was airlifted to an area hospital after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Oceanside Monday.More>>
The San Diego City Council will decide the fate of the SoccerCity redevelopment project for the Qualcomm Stadium site Monday.More>>
A motorist was killed today in a rollover crash on a freeway offramp in the Clairemont area.More>>
A man was found dead this morning just north of the U.S.-Mexico Border.More>>
A woman was hospitalized Sunday after being rescued from an embankment on Interstate 805 where she crashed her SUV.More>>
A 40-year-old Spring Valley man was killed Saturday morning in Mission Valley after his vehicle hit an unoccupied SUV that was parked in the middle of the freeway, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.More>>
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in front of a Pauma Valley restaurant, authorities said Saturday.More>>
