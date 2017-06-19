Southwestern College on lockdown after reports of armed high sch - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Southwestern College on lockdown after reports of armed high school student

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Students at Southwestern College were asked to shelter in place Monday due to a possibly armed high school student on campus. 

Chula Vista police and Southwestern College police were investigating reports of an armed person — possibly a student of Bonita Vista High School — on the Chula Vista campus, according to the Southwestern College twitter. 

A shelter in place was ongoing as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect was described as a tall, possibly black or Hispanic male wearing a black shirt, jeans and a Dodgers jacket, Southwestern College tweeted. Anyone with information was asked to call Southwestern College police at 216-6691 or to call 911.

The two campuses are less than a mile apart from each other. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

