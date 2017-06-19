Southwestern College on lockdown after reports of armed high school student

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Students at Southwestern College were asked to shelter in place Monday due to a possibly armed high school student on campus.

Chula Vista police and Southwestern College police were investigating reports of an armed person — possibly a student of Bonita Vista High School — on the Chula Vista campus, according to the Southwestern College twitter.

A shelter in place was ongoing as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Emergency notification: A armed subject believed to be a Bontia Vista High student has been spotted on the Southwestern College campus. — Southwestern College (@swc_news) June 19, 2017

The suspect was described as a tall, possibly black or Hispanic male wearing a black shirt, jeans and a Dodgers jacket, Southwestern College tweeted. Anyone with information was asked to call Southwestern College police at 216-6691 or to call 911.

If anyone sees a tall black or hispanic male last seen wearing black shirt, jeans with Dodgers jacket, contact Campus Police 216-6691 or 911 — Southwestern College (@swc_news) June 19, 2017

The two campuses are less than a mile apart from each other.

This is a developing story and will be updated.