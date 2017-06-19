Dare I Ask for a Raise?

One of the questions we have received multiple times over the last couple of weeks has been, how do I ask for a raise. Last week, I didn't have enough time to answer this one well, so I wanted to address this today!

So you’re doing great. Heck, better than great. What’s next? It’s a tricky subject. Nobody likes doing it. It’s hard to tell a boss that you believe you are worth more than you’re being paid, but frankly, there are times and situations when doing so makes absolutely perfect sense. The rule of thumb is that you should be in a job for at least one year before asking for a raise.

Before you step into the boss’ office and say, “I’d like to discuss the potential of a raise,” do a few things first and make a plan. It should include:

Gather supporting evidence.

When you sit down with your manager to talk about getting a raise, you need to be ready to talk. The first piece of information you should have on hand is exactly what you're asking for. So that takes homework. Build a case of facts. Collect any positive emails, letters or other documents extolling your work from clients, co-workers or others.

Review your skills, responsibilities and accomplishments.

It's not enough to show that you've done well in the past - you also need to demonstrate that you plan to continue doing well going forward. In the days leading up to your meeting, figure out what exactly your company needs. As you review your talents, be sure to assess them honestly. Look for weaknesses or places where your boss might question you. Figure out your answers in advance. If you're unsure, set up a meeting with someone who may know the direction of the company. Ask them candid questions about where the company is struggling and how your work fits into the future. Some of the needs aren't going to directly apply to you - but that doesn't mean you can't make an impact. Tie your future successes to how the business will continue to grow and do well in the next year or years. The more concretely you can connect your work to the success of the company, the stronger your request will be.

Know your market value.

How much is someone in your position typically paid. Where does your current salary fit into this picture? Does your salary reflect the market rate? Is it higher? Lower? Generally speaking, you can use this information to get a ballpark for your number and come up with a realistic request, take a look at the average salary for your position in your area. Salary sites like www.salary.com and www.jobsmart.org can help.

Be willing to negotiate.

You want to have a figure in mind for a raise, but it might not legitimately be possible for the company to meet that expectation. Negotiate in good faith and expect the same from your boss. If your boss can’t satisfy your requested raise, perhaps you can get other perks sweetened: additional vacation days or permission to work from home one day a week, for example. Go into the meeting with a list of options other than cash that mean a lot to you but don’t cost the company money.

Be professional.

Make an appointment. Don’t corner your boss in the elevator or ambush him at lunch. Make a formal presentation, with all of the necessary bells and whistles. And give the boss time to consider your requests and to get back to you. He may have to get permission from his boss or just get comfortable with the changes you asked for.

And conversely, here are a few things you should not do:

Don’t say you “need” a raise.

No boss wants to hear about your rent increase. Do show why you deserve one.

Don’t be afraid.

If you can prove you’re worth it, then you are worth it and your boss is likely to welcome the chance to reward you.

Don’t make threats.

Scare tactics don’t prove anything except that maybe you’re not the right person for the job. If you threaten to leave if you don’t get the raise, someone may call your bluff and show you the door.

Don’t beg.

You want to appear confident in yourself and in your value to the company.

Don’t ask for a raise just because someone else got one.

Unless it is an issue for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, every employee should be compensated in relation to his or her own value to the company.

If you’ve done your homework and the timing is right, a requested raise will likely be yours. Congratulations! But if it doesn’t happen or you don’t get everything you asked for and there are lots of legitimate reasons why you didn’t — do not be disconsolate. It’s not the end of the world. Ask your boss for reasons why a raise was not possible. Ask if there is something you can do to better your chances of earning more in the future. Accept any feedback with a professional demeanor and a determination to use the knowledge to improve your value to the company.